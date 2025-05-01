In the figure above, points and lie on a circle with center . If triangle is a right triangle with right angle at , and , , what is the value of (denoted as )?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
How many sides does a regular polygon have if each interior angle measures ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the formula for the measure of each interior angle of a regular polygon with n sides: \(\text{Interior Angle} = \frac{(n-2) \times 180^\circ}{n}\).
Set the given interior angle equal to the formula: \$160^\circ = \frac{(n-2) \times 180^\circ}{n}$.
Multiply both sides of the equation by n to eliminate the denominator: \$160n = (n-2) \times 180$.
Expand the right side: \$160n = 180n - 360$.
Rearrange the equation to isolate n and solve for it: \$180n - 160n = 360\(, which simplifies to \)20n = 360\(, then \)n = \frac{360}{20}$.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Trigonometric Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
10
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where the measure of angle is , what is the sum in degrees?
11
views
Multiple Choice
If the sum of the interior angles of a polygon is , how many sides does the polygon have?
9
views
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations