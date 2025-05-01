The
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, what is the definition of of an angle ?
A
The ratio of the length of the hypotenuse to the length of the side opposite angle
B
The ratio of the length of the side adjacent to angle to the length of the hypotenuse
C
The ratio of the length of the side opposite angle to the length of the side adjacent to angle
D
The ratio of the length of the side opposite angle to the length of the hypotenuse
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that in a right triangle, the sine of an angle \( \theta \) is defined as the ratio of the length of the side opposite to \( \theta \) to the length of the hypotenuse.
Identify the side opposite to the angle \( \theta \) in the triangle. This is the side that does not form the angle \( \theta \) but is directly across from it.
Identify the hypotenuse, which is the longest side of the right triangle and is always opposite the right angle.
Write the sine ratio as \( \sin(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite side}}{\text{hypotenuse}} \).
Understand that this ratio helps relate the angle \( \theta \) to the lengths of the sides in the triangle, which is fundamental in solving many trigonometric problems.
