Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if one of the non-right angles (angle ) measures , what is the measure of the other non-right angle (angle )?
A
It is not possible for a non-right angle in a right triangle to measure .
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that in a right triangle, one angle is exactly 90\degree, and the sum of all three angles must be 180\degree.
Given that one of the non-right angles is 141\degree, check if this is possible by adding it to the right angle: 90\degree + 141\degree = 231\degree, which already exceeds 180\degree.
Since the sum of the right angle and the given non-right angle is greater than 180\degree, this violates the triangle angle sum property, making the given angle impossible in a right triangle.
Therefore, it is not possible for a non-right angle in a right triangle to measure 141\degree.
If the angle were valid, you would find the other non-right angle by subtracting the sum of the known angles from 180\degree using the formula: \(\text{other angle} = 180\degree - 90\degree - \text{given angle}\).
