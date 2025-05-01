In a right triangle, if one of the acute angles measures , what is the measure of the other acute angle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
The
? side of a triangle is the side next to the reference angle and connected to the right angle.
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the terminology related to right triangles: the hypotenuse is the longest side opposite the right angle, the opposite side is the side opposite the reference angle, and the adjacent side is the side next to the reference angle that is not the hypotenuse.
Identify the reference angle in the triangle, which is the angle you are focusing on besides the right angle.
Recognize that the side connected to the right angle and next to the reference angle (but not the hypotenuse) is called the adjacent side.
Recall that the opposite side is always opposite the reference angle, so it cannot be the side next to it.
Conclude that the side next to the reference angle and connected to the right angle is the adjacent side.
Given a right triangle where angle is one of the non-right angles, the side opposite has length , the side adjacent to has length , and the hypotenuse has length , what is the value of ?
Given a right triangle where angles and are acute and is supplementary to , which of the following relationships is false?
In a right triangle, if one of the non-right angles (angle ) measures , what is the measure of the other non-right angle (angle )?
In the figure above, points and lie on a circle with center . If triangle is a right triangle with right angle at , and , , what is the value of (denoted as )?
