Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
sin (2π/5)
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
sin (2π/5)
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
sin 142° 14'
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
cot (9π/10)
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
tan 174° 03'
Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.
sin 2π/3 = _____ (- π/6)
Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.
____ 72° = cot 18°
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
tan θ = cot(45° + 2θ)