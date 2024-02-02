Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dot Product The dot product of two vectors is a scalar value that is calculated by multiplying their corresponding components and summing the results. It is given by the formula A·B = Ax * Bx + Ay * By. The dot product is crucial for finding the angle between vectors, as it relates to the cosine of the angle through the equation A·B = |A| |B| cos(θ). Recommended video: 05:40 05:40 Introduction to Dot Product

Magnitude of a Vector The magnitude of a vector is a measure of its length and is calculated using the formula |A| = √(Ax² + Ay²) for a two-dimensional vector A = (Ax, Ay). Understanding how to compute the magnitude is essential for determining the angle between vectors, as it is used in the dot product formula to normalize the vectors. Recommended video: 04:44 04:44 Finding Magnitude of a Vector