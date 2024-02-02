Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dot Product The dot product of two vectors is a scalar value that is calculated by multiplying their corresponding components and summing the results. It is given by the formula A·B = |A||B|cos(θ), where θ is the angle between the vectors. This concept is essential for finding the angle between vectors, as it relates the dot product to the cosine of the angle. Recommended video: 05:40 05:40 Introduction to Dot Product

Magnitude of a Vector The magnitude of a vector is a measure of its length and is calculated using the formula |A| = √(x² + y²) for a vector A = xi + yj. Understanding how to compute the magnitude is crucial for applying the dot product formula, as it allows us to normalize the vectors and find the cosine of the angle between them. Recommended video: 04:44 04:44 Finding Magnitude of a Vector