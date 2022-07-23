Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dot Product The dot product of two vectors is a scalar value that is calculated by multiplying their corresponding components and summing the results. It is given by the formula A·B = Ax * Bx + Ay * By. The dot product is crucial for finding the angle between vectors, as it relates to the cosine of the angle through the equation A·B = |A| |B| cos(θ). Recommended video: 05:40 05:40 Introduction to Dot Product

Magnitude of a Vector The magnitude of a vector is a measure of its length and is calculated using the formula |A| = √(Ax² + Ay²). Understanding how to compute the magnitude is essential for determining the angle between vectors, as it is used in the dot product formula to normalize the vectors and isolate the cosine of the angle. Recommended video: 04:44 04:44 Finding Magnitude of a Vector