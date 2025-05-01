In the context of special right triangles, what is the name given to an angle that measures ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Special Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a type of special right triangle commonly studied in trigonometry?
A
A -- triangle
B
An equilateral triangle
C
An isosceles triangle with all angles
D
A scalene triangle
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that special right triangles are specific triangles with angle measures and side ratios that are commonly used in trigonometry for simplifying calculations.
Recognize that a 45\textdegree-45\textdegree-90\textdegree triangle is a special right triangle where the two legs are congruent, and the hypotenuse is \( \sqrt{2} \) times the length of each leg.
Note that an equilateral triangle has all sides equal and all angles equal to 60\textdegree, but it is not a right triangle and thus not classified as a special right triangle in trigonometry.
Identify that an isosceles triangle with all angles 60\textdegree is actually an equilateral triangle, which again is not a right triangle and not considered a special right triangle.
Understand that a scalene triangle has all sides and angles different, so it does not fit the criteria of special right triangles, which have specific angle measures and side ratios.
