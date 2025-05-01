Which of the following triangles is both scalene and acute?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Special Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In a unit circle, what is the measure in degrees of the central angle that corresponds to of a circle?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that a full circle measures 360 degrees.
Understand that the problem asks for the central angle corresponding to \( \frac{1}{8} \) of the circle.
To find the measure of this central angle, multiply the fraction of the circle by the total degrees in a circle: \( \frac{1}{8} \times 360^\circ \).
Perform the multiplication to express the angle measure in degrees (do not calculate the final number here).
Identify the angle measure from the given options that matches the result of the multiplication.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
An equilateral triangle has sides of length . What is the length of its altitude?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a type of special right triangle commonly studied in trigonometry?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following sets of side lengths could represent the side lengths of a -- triangle?
Multiple Choice
Given the triangle below, determine the missing side(s) without using the Pythagorean theorem (make sure your answer is fully simplified).
