Which of the following is a type of special right triangle commonly studied in trigonometry?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Special Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In a special right triangle, if each leg has length , what is the length of the hypotenuse?
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the triangle described is a 45°-45°-90° special right triangle, which is an isosceles right triangle where the two legs are congruent.
Recall the property of a 45°-45°-90° triangle: the hypotenuse is equal to the leg length multiplied by \( \sqrt{2} \). This comes from the Pythagorean theorem applied to the legs of equal length.
Write the Pythagorean theorem for the triangle: \( \text{hypotenuse}^2 = x^2 + x^2 \), where \( x \) is the length of each leg.
Simplify the equation: \( \text{hypotenuse}^2 = 2x^2 \).
Take the square root of both sides to solve for the hypotenuse: \( \text{hypotenuse} = x \sqrt{2} \).
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