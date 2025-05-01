An equilateral triangle has sides of length . What is the length of its altitude?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Special Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
Which of the following sets of side lengths could represent the side lengths of a -- triangle?
A
, ,
B
, ,
C
, ,
D
, ,
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the side length ratios for a 30°-60°-90° triangle: the sides are in the ratio \$1 : \sqrt{3} : 2\(, where the side opposite 30° is the shortest, the side opposite 60° is \)\sqrt{3}$ times the shortest side, and the hypotenuse (opposite 90°) is twice the shortest side.
For each given set of side lengths, identify the shortest side, the side that should correspond to \(\sqrt{3}\) times the shortest side, and the longest side (hypotenuse).
Check if the middle side is approximately \(\sqrt{3}\) times the shortest side by verifying if \(\text{middle side} = \text{shortest side} \times \sqrt{3}\) holds true.
Check if the longest side is twice the shortest side by verifying if \(\text{longest side} = 2 \times \text{shortest side}\) holds true.
The set of side lengths that satisfies both conditions correctly represents the sides of a 30°-60°-90° triangle.
