Which of the following triangles is a scalene triangle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Special Right Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
How many sides does a regular polygon have if each interior angle measures ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the formula for the measure of each interior angle of a regular polygon with \(n\) sides: \(\text{Interior Angle} = \frac{(n-2) \times 180^\circ}{n}\).
Set the given interior angle equal to the formula: \$60^\circ = \frac{(n-2) \times 180^\circ}{n}$.
Multiply both sides of the equation by \(n\) to eliminate the denominator: \$60n = (n-2) \times 180$.
Expand the right side: \$60n = 180n - 360$.
Rearrange the equation to isolate \(n\) and solve for it: \$180n - 60n = 360\(, then simplify to find \)n$.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
18
views
Multiple Choice
An equilateral triangle has sides of length . What is the length of its altitude?
13
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a type of special right triangle commonly studied in trigonometry?
13
views
Multiple Choice
In a unit circle, what is the measure in degrees of the central angle that corresponds to of a circle?
9
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following sets of side lengths could represent the side lengths of a -- triangle?
12
views
Multiple Choice
Given the triangle below, determine the missing side(s) without using the Pythagorean theorem (make sure your answer is fully simplified).
439
views
2
rank
Multiple Choice
Without using a calculator, determine all values of P in the interval [0°,90°) with the following trigonometric function value.
cscP=2
383
views
3
rank
Special Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations