Which of the following statements is true about the tangent function in a right triangle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
Triangle xyz is isosceles. Angle y measures degrees. What expression represents the measure of angle x?
Verified step by step guidance
Recall that in any triangle, the sum of the interior angles is always \$180^\circ\(. So, we have the equation: \)x + y + z = 180$.
Since triangle XYZ is isosceles, two of its angles are equal. Identify which angles are equal. Given that angle \(y\) measures \(a\) degrees, the other two angles, \(x\) and \(z\), must be equal.
Set \(x = z\) because the triangle is isosceles and these two angles are the ones opposite the equal sides.
Substitute \(z\) with \(x\) and \(y\) with \(a\) in the angle sum equation: \(x + a + x = 180\).
Combine like terms to get \$2x + a = 180\(, then solve for \)x\( by isolating it: \)x = \frac{180 - a}{2}$.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if angle 1 is a right angle so , what is the measure of angle 2 if the third angle is ?
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, which of the following ratios represents the cosine of angle ?
Multiple Choice
Triangle is a right triangle with angles , , and . If angle is the right angle, which statement is true about the measures of angles and ?
Multiple Choice
In the context of right triangles, how do rays and relate to the formation of an angle at vertex ?
