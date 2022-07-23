Amplitude and Vertical Shift

Amplitude refers to the height of the wave from its midline, determined by the coefficient multiplying sin(x). In y = -3 + 2 sin x, the amplitude is 2, meaning the wave oscillates 2 units above and below the midline. The vertical shift, here -3, moves the entire graph down by 3 units, changing the midline from y=0 to y=-3.