Textbook Question
Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts.
<IMAGE>
630
views
Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts.
<IMAGE>
Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts.
<IMAGE>
Graph each function over a one-period interval. See Example 3.
y = (3/2) sin [2(x + π/4)]
Graph each function over a two-period interval. See Example 4.
y = -3 + 2 sin x
Graph each function over a two-period interval. See Example 4.
y = -1 - 2 cos 5x