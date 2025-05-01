A gardener uses a grow light to grow vegetables indoors. If and , what is the value of if the two angles are complementary?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In triangle CBD, angle CBD has a measure of . If triangle CBD is a right triangle and angle ABD is the other non-right angle, what is the measure of angle ABD?
A
B
C
D
It is not possible for a right triangle to have an angle measuring
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the sum of the interior angles in any triangle is always \$180^\circ$.
In a right triangle, one of the angles is exactly \$90^\circ$.
Given that angle \(CBD\) measures \$140^\circ\(, check if this is possible in a right triangle by adding it to the right angle: \)140^\circ + 90^\circ = 230^\circ$.
Since \$230^\circ\( already exceeds the total \)180^\circ\( allowed for a triangle, this means having a \)140^\circ$ angle in a right triangle is impossible.
Therefore, it is not possible for triangle \(CBD\) to be a right triangle if angle \(CBD\) measures \$140^\circ$.
Multiple Choice
2
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if the length of the adjacent side is and the length of the opposite side is , what is the measure of the angle (in degrees) opposite the side of length ?
12
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle ABC with right angle at , if is the altitude from vertex to the hypotenuse , which of the following is true about the relationship between the segments , , and ?
12
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where angle is , which of the following statements is true?
10
Multiple Choice
In the context of right triangles and their angles, which term best describes a pair of angles that are both and ?
10
