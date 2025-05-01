Which of the following is the correct definition of the sine function for an acute angle in a right triangle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle ABC with right angle at , if is the altitude from vertex to the hypotenuse , which of the following is true about the relationship between the segments , , and ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the right triangle ABC with the right angle at C, and note that AD is the altitude from vertex A to the hypotenuse BC. This altitude creates two smaller right triangles ABD and ADC within the original triangle.
Recall the geometric mean theorem (or altitude-on-hypotenuse theorem), which states that the altitude to the hypotenuse in a right triangle is the geometric mean of the two segments it divides the hypotenuse into. In symbols, this is expressed as \(AD^2 = BD \times DC\).
Understand that the hypotenuse BC is divided into two segments by point D, so \(BC = BD + DC\). This is a key relationship but different from the one involving the altitude.
Recognize that the product \(AD \times BC = BD \times DC\) is not generally true, so this option can be eliminated based on the theorem.
Conclude that the correct relationship is \(AD^2 = BD \times DC\), meaning the square of the altitude equals the product of the two segments of the hypotenuse it creates.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Triangle is rotated counterclockwise about point to create triangle . What is the measure of angle ?
Multiple Choice
A gardener uses a grow light to grow vegetables indoors. If and , what is the value of if the two angles are complementary?
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if the length of the adjacent side is and the length of the opposite side is , what is the measure of the angle (in degrees) opposite the side of length ?
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where angle is , which of the following statements is true?
Multiple Choice
In triangle CBD, angle CBD has a measure of . If triangle CBD is a right triangle and angle ABD is the other non-right angle, what is the measure of angle ABD?
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
