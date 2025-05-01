In a right triangle ABC with right angle at , if is the altitude from vertex to the hypotenuse , which of the following is true about the relationship between the segments , , and ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In the context of right triangles and their angles, which term best describes a pair of angles that are both and ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definitions of the angle pairs involved: Vertical angles are pairs of opposite angles formed by two intersecting lines, and they are always equal in measure.
Supplementary angles are two angles whose measures add up to 180 degrees.
Adjacent angles share a common side and a common vertex, but vertical angles are opposite each other and do not share a side.
Since the problem states the angles are both vertical and supplementary, consider which pair of angles formed by intersecting lines are supplementary and also opposite each other.
Recognize that a linear pair consists of two adjacent angles that are supplementary, so the pair described (vertical and supplementary) must be a linear pair.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Trigonometric Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
12
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where angle is , which of the following statements is true?
10
views
Multiple Choice
In triangle CBD, angle CBD has a measure of . If triangle CBD is a right triangle and angle ABD is the other non-right angle, what is the measure of angle ABD?
7
views
Multiple Choice
Given two parallel lines cut by a transversal, if the alternate interior angles are degrees and degrees, what is the value of ?
11
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with vertices labeled x, z, and w, and angle , what is the cosine ratio of angle ?
10
views
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations