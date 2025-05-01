Given a right triangle where angle is , which of the following statements is true?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
A right triangle is shown below. Which ratio gives the cosine of ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of cosine in a right triangle: the cosine of an angle is the ratio of the length of the adjacent side to the length of the hypotenuse. This can be written as \(\cos(\angle B) = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\).
Identify the sides relative to angle B in the triangle: the side next to angle B (but not the hypotenuse) is the adjacent side, the side opposite angle B is the opposite side, and the longest side is the hypotenuse.
Compare the given ratios to the cosine definition: \(\frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}}\) and \(\frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\) do not match the cosine ratio because cosine does not involve the opposite side in the numerator.
Confirm that the ratio \(\frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\) matches the cosine definition exactly, making it the correct ratio for \(\cos(\angle B)\).
Therefore, the ratio that gives the cosine of angle B is \(\frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\).
Watch next
Master Introduction to Trigonometric Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
10
views
Multiple Choice
In triangle CBD, angle CBD has a measure of . If triangle CBD is a right triangle and angle ABD is the other non-right angle, what is the measure of angle ABD?
7
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of right triangles and their angles, which term best describes a pair of angles that are both and ?
10
views
Multiple Choice
Given two parallel lines cut by a transversal, if the alternate interior angles are degrees and degrees, what is the value of ?
11
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with vertices labeled x, z, and w, and angle , what is the cosine ratio of angle ?
10
views
Multiple Choice
A regular polygon with sides is inscribed in a circle. What is the measure of each interior angle of the polygon?
11
views
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations