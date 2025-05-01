In triangle CBD, angle CBD has a measure of . If triangle CBD is a right triangle and angle ABD is the other non-right angle, what is the measure of angle ABD?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
Given two parallel lines cut by a transversal, if the alternate interior angles are degrees and degrees, what is the value of ?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that when two parallel lines are cut by a transversal, alternate interior angles are congruent (equal in measure). This means we can set the two given angle expressions equal to each other.
Write the equation based on the equality of alternate interior angles: \(k - 10 = 2k - 40\).
To solve for \(k\), first get all terms involving \(k\) on one side and constants on the other. Subtract \(k\) from both sides: \(-10 = k - 40\).
Next, add 40 to both sides to isolate \(k\): \(-10 + 40 = k\), which simplifies to \$30 = k$.
Verify the solution by substituting \(k = 30\) back into the original angle expressions to ensure both angles are equal, confirming the correctness of the value.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
In the context of right triangles and their angles, which term best describes a pair of angles that are both and ?
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with vertices labeled x, z, and w, and angle , what is the cosine ratio of angle ?
Multiple Choice
A regular polygon with sides is inscribed in a circle. What is the measure of each interior angle of the polygon?
Multiple Choice
If point is equidistant from the sides of triangle , which of the following must be true?
