Textbook Question
Use a sum or difference formula to find the exact value of each expression. cos(45° + 30°)
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Use a sum or difference formula to find the exact value of each expression. cos(45° + 30°)
In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
e. cos(β/2)
sin α = 3/5, 0 < α < 𝝅/2, and sin β = 12/13, 𝝅/2 < β < 𝝅.
In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
b. cos(α﹣β)
sin α = -1/3, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = -1/3, 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2.