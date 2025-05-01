Given a right triangle, what is the measure of angle if is the smallest angle and the other two angles are and ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the correct definition of the sine function for an acute angle in a right triangle?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that in a right triangle, the sine of an acute angle \( \theta \) is defined as the ratio of the length of the side opposite to \( \theta \) to the length of the hypotenuse.
Identify the three sides relative to the angle \( \theta \): the opposite side (across from \( \theta \)), the adjacent side (next to \( \theta \)), and the hypotenuse (the longest side opposite the right angle).
Write the sine function as \( \sin(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}} \).
Compare this definition with the given options to determine which fraction matches the sine function's definition.
Conclude that the correct definition of sine for an acute angle \( \theta \) in a right triangle is \( \sin(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}} \).
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, one of the acute angles measures . What is the measure of the other acute angle?
Multiple Choice
Triangle is rotated counterclockwise about point to create triangle . What is the measure of angle ?
Multiple Choice
A gardener uses a grow light to grow vegetables indoors. If and , what is the value of if the two angles are complementary?
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if the length of the adjacent side is and the length of the opposite side is , what is the measure of the angle (in degrees) opposite the side of length ?
