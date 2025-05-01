In a right triangle, one of the acute angles measures . What is the measure of the other acute angle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
Triangle is rotated counterclockwise about point to create triangle . What is the measure of angle ?
A
B
The measure of angle is equal to the measure of angle in the original triangle.
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a rotation is a rigid transformation, which means it preserves the size and shape of the figure, including all angle measures.
Identify the original angle of interest, which is angle \(\angle C A B\) in triangle \(ABC\).
Recognize that after rotating triangle \(ABC\) by \$100^\circ\( counterclockwise about point \)P\(, the image is triangle \)A'B'C'$.
Since rotation preserves angles, the measure of angle \(\angle C' A' B'\) in the rotated triangle is equal to the measure of angle \(\angle C A B\) in the original triangle.
Therefore, the measure of angle \(\angle C' A' B'\) is the same as the original angle, which is given as \$80^\circ$.
