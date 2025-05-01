Given a right triangle where the length of the side opposite angle is inches and the hypotenuse is inches, what is ?
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, one of the acute angles measures . What is the measure of the other acute angle?
Recall that the sum of the interior angles in any triangle is always \$180^\circ$.
In a right triangle, one angle is always \$90^\circ$ because it is a right angle.
Given one of the acute angles is \$60^\circ\(, use the angle sum property to find the other acute angle by subtracting the sum of the known angles from \)180^\circ$.
Set up the equation: \$90^\circ + 60^\circ + \text{other acute angle} = 180^\circ$.
Solve for the other acute angle: \(\text{other acute angle} = 180^\circ - 90^\circ - 60^\circ\).
