Rhombus WXYZ is graphed on a coordinate plane with vertices at , , , and . What is the perimeter of the rhombus?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where = degrees and = degrees, what is the value of ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify that the problem involves a right triangle, which means the sum of the three interior angles is 180 degrees, and one of the angles is 90 degrees.
Recognize that the two given angles, \( \angle VUW = 4x + 6 \) degrees and \( \angle WUT = 6x - 10 \) degrees, are the two non-right angles in the triangle.
Set up the equation using the fact that the sum of the two non-right angles must be 90 degrees because the right angle accounts for the other 90 degrees: \[(4x + 6) + (6x - 10) = 90\]
Simplify the equation by combining like terms: \[4x + 6x + 6 - 10 = 90\] \[10x - 4 = 90\]
Solve for \( x \) by isolating it on one side: \[10x = 90 + 4\] \[10x = 94\] \[x = \frac{94}{10}\]
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle, what is the measure of angle if is the smallest angle and the other two angles are and ?
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, one of the acute angles measures . What is the measure of the other acute angle?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the correct definition of the sine function for an acute angle in a right triangle?
Multiple Choice
Triangle is rotated counterclockwise about point to create triangle . What is the measure of angle ?
Multiple Choice
A gardener uses a grow light to grow vegetables indoors. If and , what is the value of if the two angles are complementary?
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
