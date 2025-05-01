Given two triangles with sides of lengths , , and , , , what value of will make the triangles similar by the SSS similarity theorem?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Multiple Choice
Given two parallel lines cut by a transversal, if one of the alternate interior angles measures , what is the measure of the corresponding alternate interior angle?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: two parallel lines are cut by a transversal, and one alternate interior angle measures \$61.8^\circ$.
Recall the property of alternate interior angles when two parallel lines are cut by a transversal: alternate interior angles are congruent, meaning they have equal measures.
Since the given angle is an alternate interior angle, the corresponding alternate interior angle on the opposite side of the transversal will have the same measure.
Write the equation expressing this equality: if \(m_1 = 61.8^\circ\), then the corresponding alternate interior angle \(m_2 = m_1 = 61.8^\circ\).
Conclude that the measure of the corresponding alternate interior angle is \$61.8^\circ$ based on the congruence property.
