Given a circle with radius = and an intercepted arc length of , what is the measure of the central angle in radians?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Multiple Choice
Given triangle where and are on straight lines and respectively, and the measure of angle is and angle is , what is the measure of angle (angle ) in degrees?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the sum of the interior angles in any triangle is always 180 degrees. This is a fundamental property of triangles.
Identify the given angles in the triangle: angle A is 43 degrees and angle B is 47 degrees.
Set up the equation for the sum of the angles: \(\text{angle A} + \text{angle B} + \text{angle C} = 180^\circ\).
Substitute the known values into the equation: \$43^\circ + 47^\circ + y = 180^\circ\(, where \)y$ represents angle C.
Solve for \(y\) by isolating it on one side: \(y = 180^\circ - 43^\circ - 47^\circ\).
Law of Sines practice set
