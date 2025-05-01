Given that ray bisects , and and , what is the measure of ?
Which of the following combinations of measurements could form a triangle according to the ?
Given two parallel lines cut by a transversal, if one of the alternate interior angles measures , what is the measure of the corresponding alternate interior angle?
Given triangle where and are on straight lines and respectively, and the measure of angle is and angle is , what is the measure of angle (angle ) in degrees?
Given that an equilateral triangle and an isosceles triangle share a common side, and the triangle is equilateral, what is the measure of angle in degrees?
Given two triangles and where , , and , which triangles in the diagram are congruent?
Given triangle , which equation could be used to find the measure of angle using the Law of Sines?
Law of Sines practice set
