Recall the Law of Sines, which states that in any triangle, the ratio of the sine of an angle to the length of the side opposite that angle is constant. Mathematically, this is expressed as: \(\frac{\sin(\angle A)}{a} = \frac{\sin(\angle B)}{b} = \frac{\sin(\angle C)}{c}\), where \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\) are the sides opposite angles \(A\), \(B\), and \(C\) respectively.