In triangle , points and are the midpoints of sides and , respectively. If has length and the segment is parallel to , what is the length of , where is the length of ?
Given triangle , which equation could be used to find using the Law of Sines?
Given a circle with radius = and an intercepted arc length of , what is the measure of the central angle in radians?
Given two parallel lines cut by a transversal, if one of the alternate interior angles measures , what is the measure of the corresponding alternate interior angle?
Given triangle where and are on straight lines and respectively, and the measure of angle is and angle is , what is the measure of angle (angle ) in degrees?
Which of the following combinations of measurements could form a triangle according to the ?
Given that an equilateral triangle and an isosceles triangle share a common side, and the triangle is equilateral, what is the measure of angle in degrees?
