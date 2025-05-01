If angle measures , in which quadrant does its terminal side lie?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
At 7:00, what is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock in standard position, measured from the positive -axis (3 o'clock position) counterclockwise?
Understand that the minute hand completes a full circle (360 degrees or \$2\pi$ radians) every 60 minutes.
Calculate the angle moved by the minute hand per minute by dividing the full circle by 60: \(\frac{2\pi}{60} = \frac{\pi}{30}\) radians per minute.
At 7:00, the minute hand is exactly at the 12 o'clock position, which corresponds to 0 minutes past the hour.
Multiply the angle per minute by the number of minutes past the hour to find the angular position: \$0 \times \frac{\pi}{30} = 0$ radians.
Since the standard position measures angles counterclockwise from the positive x-axis (3 o'clock position), and the minute hand at 12 o'clock is 90 degrees (or \(\frac{\pi}{2}\) radians) from 3 o'clock, adjust the angle accordingly by subtracting \(\frac{\pi}{2}\) radians if needed to express the angle from the positive x-axis.
Given an angle in standard position with its initial side along the positive -axis and its terminal side passing through point on the unit circle, if the arc subtends an angle of at the origin, what is the measure of arc in radians?
If and are two angles in standard position, which angle has a measure equal to the sum of and ?
What is the angular position in radians of the minute hand of a clock at , measured from the o'clock position in standard position (counterclockwise from the positive -axis)?
