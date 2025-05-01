Angles and are supplementary. If angle has a measure of , what is the measure of angle ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
If angle measures , in which quadrant does its terminal side lie?
A
Quadrant
B
Quadrant
C
Quadrant
D
Quadrant
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the coordinate plane is divided into four quadrants, each corresponding to a range of angle measures: Quadrant I (0° to 90°), Quadrant II (90° to 180°), Quadrant III (180° to 270°), and Quadrant IV (270° to 360°).
Identify the given angle measure, which is \$25^{\circ}$, and note that it is a positive angle measured from the positive x-axis in the counterclockwise direction.
Compare the angle \$25^{\circ}\( to the quadrant ranges to determine where it lies: since \)25^{\circ}$ is greater than 0° and less than 90°, it falls within the range of Quadrant I.
Conclude that the terminal side of the angle measuring \$25^{\circ}$ lies in Quadrant I based on the angle's measure and the quadrant definitions.
Remember that angles between 0° and 90° always lie in Quadrant I, which is the region where both x and y coordinates are positive.
Watch next
Master Drawing Angles in Standard Position with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
12
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of angles in standard position, if point C is at , point O is at , and point A is at , what is the measure of angle COA in degrees?
10
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of angles in standard position, which of the following pairs of angles are considered vertical angles?
19
views
Multiple Choice
If angle has a measure of , what is the measure of angle if point lies on the terminal side of angle such that , , and are collinear and is the vertex?
10
views
Multiple Choice
Given an angle in standard position with its initial side along the positive -axis and its terminal side passing through point on the unit circle, if the arc subtends an angle of at the origin, what is the measure of arc in radians?
13
views
Angles in Standard Position practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations