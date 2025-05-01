In the context of angles in standard position, which of the following pairs of angles are considered vertical angles?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
Given an angle in standard position with its initial side along the positive -axis and its terminal side passing through point on the unit circle, if the arc subtends an angle of at the origin, what is the measure of arc in radians?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the measure of an arc on the unit circle in radians is equal to the measure of the central angle that subtends the arc.
Identify the given central angle measure in degrees, which is 120° in this problem.
Use the conversion formula from degrees to radians: \(\text{radians} = \text{degrees} \times \frac{\pi}{180}\).
Substitute 120° into the formula: \$120 \times \frac{\pi}{180}$.
Simplify the fraction \(\frac{120}{180}\) to \(\frac{2}{3}\), so the arc length in radians is \(\frac{2\pi}{3}\).
