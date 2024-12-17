Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cosecant Function The cosecant function, denoted as csc, is the reciprocal of the sine function. For an angle θ, csc(θ) = 1/sin(θ). This means that to find csc(45°), one must first determine sin(45°), which is √2/2. Thus, csc(45°) equals 1/(√2/2) = √2. Recommended video: 6:22 6:22 Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Special Angles in Trigonometry Special angles, such as 30°, 45°, and 60°, have known sine, cosine, and tangent values that are commonly used in trigonometric calculations. For example, sin(45°) = √2/2 and cos(45°) = √2/2. Recognizing these values allows for quicker evaluations of trigonometric functions without needing a calculator. Recommended video: 4:34 4:34 45-45-90 Triangles