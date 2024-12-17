Table of contents
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Special Right Triangles
2:12 minutes
Problem 1.12
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.
<IMAGE>
csc 45°
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Cosecant Function
The cosecant function, denoted as csc, is the reciprocal of the sine function. For an angle θ, csc(θ) = 1/sin(θ). This means that to find csc(45°), one must first determine sin(45°), which is √2/2. Thus, csc(45°) equals 1/(√2/2) = √2.
Special Angles in Trigonometry
Special angles, such as 30°, 45°, and 60°, have known sine, cosine, and tangent values that are commonly used in trigonometric calculations. For example, sin(45°) = √2/2 and cos(45°) = √2/2. Recognizing these values allows for quicker evaluations of trigonometric functions without needing a calculator.
Rationalizing the Denominator
Rationalizing the denominator is a technique used to eliminate square roots or irrational numbers from the denominator of a fraction. This is done by multiplying the numerator and denominator by a suitable value. For instance, to rationalize 1/√2, multiply by √2/√2 to get √2/2, which is a more standard form.
