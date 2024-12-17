Table of contents
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Special Right Triangles
2:55 minutes
Problem 1.13
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.
<IMAGE>
tan 𝜋/3
Video duration:2m
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Tangent Function
The tangent function, denoted as tan(θ), is a fundamental trigonometric function defined as the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side in a right triangle. It can also be expressed in terms of sine and cosine as tan(θ) = sin(θ)/cos(θ). Understanding this function is crucial for evaluating expressions involving angles.
Recommended video:
5:43
Introduction to Tangent Graph
Special Angles in Trigonometry
In trigonometry, special angles such as 0°, 30°, 45°, 60°, and 90° have known sine, cosine, and tangent values. For example, tan(π/3) corresponds to 60°, where the tangent value is √3. Familiarity with these special angles allows for quick evaluations of trigonometric expressions.
Recommended video:
4:34
45-45-90 Triangles
Rationalizing the Denominator
Rationalizing the denominator is a technique used to eliminate square roots or irrational numbers from the denominator of a fraction. This is achieved by multiplying the numerator and denominator by a suitable value that will result in a rational number in the denominator. This process is often required in trigonometric evaluations to present answers in a standard form.
Recommended video:
2:58
Rationalizing Denominators
