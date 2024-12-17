Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tangent Function The tangent function, denoted as tan(θ), is a fundamental trigonometric function defined as the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side in a right triangle. It can also be expressed in terms of sine and cosine as tan(θ) = sin(θ)/cos(θ). Understanding this function is crucial for evaluating expressions involving angles. Recommended video: 5:43 5:43 Introduction to Tangent Graph

Special Angles in Trigonometry In trigonometry, special angles such as 0°, 30°, 45°, 60°, and 90° have known sine, cosine, and tangent values. For example, tan(π/3) corresponds to 60°, where the tangent value is √3. Familiarity with these special angles allows for quick evaluations of trigonometric expressions. Recommended video: 4:34 4:34 45-45-90 Triangles