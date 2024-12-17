Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Special Right Triangles
3:00 minutes
Problem 1
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Match each trigonometric function in Column I with its value in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
sin 30°
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric functions, such as sine, cosine, and tangent, relate the angles of a triangle to the lengths of its sides. They are fundamental in trigonometry, allowing us to calculate unknown angles or side lengths in right triangles. Each function has specific values for standard angles, which are often memorized for quick reference.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Unit Circle
The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. It is a crucial tool in trigonometry, as it provides a geometric interpretation of trigonometric functions. The coordinates of points on the unit circle correspond to the values of sine and cosine for various angles, making it easier to understand their relationships.
Recommended video:
06:11
Introduction to the Unit Circle
Special Angles
Special angles, such as 30°, 45°, and 60°, have known sine, cosine, and tangent values that are commonly used in trigonometric calculations. For example, sin 30° equals 1/2. Recognizing these angles and their corresponding values is essential for solving trigonometric problems efficiently and accurately.
Recommended video:
4:34
45-45-90 Triangles
Watch next
Master 45-45-90 Triangles with a bite sized video explanation from Nick KanekoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice