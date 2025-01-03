Table of contents
8. Vectors
Direction of a Vector
3:51 minutes
Problem 12
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary. See Example 1.
〈-7, 24〉
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Magnitude of a Vector
The magnitude of a vector is a measure of its length or size, calculated using the formula √(x² + y²), where x and y are the vector's components. For the vector 〈-7, 24〉, the magnitude would be √((-7)² + (24)²) = √(49 + 576) = √625 = 25.
Direction Angle of a Vector
The direction angle of a vector is the angle formed between the vector and the positive x-axis, typically measured in degrees. It can be found using the tangent function: θ = arctan(y/x). For the vector 〈-7, 24〉, the angle would be θ = arctan(24/-7), which requires consideration of the vector's quadrant to determine the correct angle.
Quadrants in the Coordinate Plane
The coordinate plane is divided into four quadrants, each defined by the signs of the x and y coordinates. The first quadrant has both coordinates positive, the second has a negative x and positive y, the third has both negative, and the fourth has a positive x and negative y. Understanding the quadrant is essential for correctly interpreting the direction angle, especially when the vector has a negative x-component.
