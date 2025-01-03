Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Magnitude of a Vector The magnitude of a vector is a measure of its length or size, calculated using the formula √(x² + y²), where x and y are the vector's components. For the vector 〈-7, 24〉, the magnitude would be √((-7)² + (24)²) = √(49 + 576) = √625 = 25. Recommended video: 04:44 04:44 Finding Magnitude of a Vector

Direction Angle of a Vector The direction angle of a vector is the angle formed between the vector and the positive x-axis, typically measured in degrees. It can be found using the tangent function: θ = arctan(y/x). For the vector 〈-7, 24〉, the angle would be θ = arctan(24/-7), which requires consideration of the vector's quadrant to determine the correct angle. Recommended video: 05:13 05:13 Finding Direction of a Vector