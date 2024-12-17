Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
8. Vectors
Direction of a Vector
4:36 minutes
Problem 64
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Find the magnitude ||v||, to the nearest hundredth, and the direction angle θ, to the nearest tenth of a degree, for each given vector v.
v = (7i - 3j) - (10i - 3j)
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vector Subtraction
Vector subtraction involves finding the difference between two vectors by subtracting their corresponding components. For the vectors v = (7i - 3j) and (10i - 3j), the subtraction is performed component-wise, resulting in a new vector that represents the change in position from one vector to the other.
Recommended video:
05:29
Adding Vectors Geometrically
Magnitude of a Vector
The magnitude of a vector is a measure of its length and is calculated using the formula ||v|| = √(x² + y²), where x and y are the components of the vector. In this case, after finding the resultant vector from the subtraction, the magnitude can be computed to determine how far the vector extends in space.
Recommended video:
04:44
Finding Magnitude of a Vector
Direction Angle of a Vector
The direction angle θ of a vector is the angle formed between the vector and the positive x-axis, typically measured in degrees. It can be calculated using the tangent function, θ = arctan(y/x), where y and x are the components of the vector. This angle provides insight into the orientation of the vector in the Cartesian plane.
Recommended video:
05:13
Finding Direction of a Vector
Watch next
Master Finding Direction of a Vector with a bite sized video explanation from Nick KanekoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice