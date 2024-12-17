Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Subtraction Vector subtraction involves finding the difference between two vectors by subtracting their corresponding components. For the vectors v = (7i - 3j) and (10i - 3j), the subtraction is performed component-wise, resulting in a new vector that represents the change in position from one vector to the other. Recommended video: 05:29 05:29 Adding Vectors Geometrically

Magnitude of a Vector The magnitude of a vector is a measure of its length and is calculated using the formula ||v|| = √(x² + y²), where x and y are the components of the vector. In this case, after finding the resultant vector from the subtraction, the magnitude can be computed to determine how far the vector extends in space. Recommended video: 04:44 04:44 Finding Magnitude of a Vector