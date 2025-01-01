Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Magnitude of a Vector The magnitude of a vector represents its length and is calculated using the formula √(x² + y²), where x and y are the vector's components. For the vector 〈8√2, -8√2〉, the magnitude can be found by substituting the values into this formula, providing a measure of how far the vector extends from the origin. Recommended video: 04:44 04:44 Finding Magnitude of a Vector

Direction Angle of a Vector The direction angle of a vector is the angle it makes with the positive x-axis, typically measured in degrees. It can be calculated using the arctangent function: θ = arctan(y/x). For the vector 〈8√2, -8√2〉, this involves determining the angle based on the ratio of the y-component to the x-component, taking into account the quadrant in which the vector lies. Recommended video: 05:13 05:13 Finding Direction of a Vector