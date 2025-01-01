Table of contents
8. Vectors
Direction of a Vector
Problem 14
Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary. See Example 1.
〈8√2, -8√2〉
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Magnitude of a Vector
The magnitude of a vector represents its length and is calculated using the formula √(x² + y²), where x and y are the vector's components. For the vector 〈8√2, -8√2〉, the magnitude can be found by substituting the values into this formula, providing a measure of how far the vector extends from the origin.
Direction Angle of a Vector
The direction angle of a vector is the angle it makes with the positive x-axis, typically measured in degrees. It can be calculated using the arctangent function: θ = arctan(y/x). For the vector 〈8√2, -8√2〉, this involves determining the angle based on the ratio of the y-component to the x-component, taking into account the quadrant in which the vector lies.
Quadrants in the Coordinate Plane
The coordinate plane is divided into four quadrants, each defined by the signs of the x and y coordinates. Understanding which quadrant a vector lies in is crucial for determining the correct direction angle. For instance, the vector 〈8√2, -8√2〉 is in the fourth quadrant, where x is positive and y is negative, affecting the angle's final value.
