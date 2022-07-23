Rationalize each denominator. See Example 8. 3 ———— 4 + √5
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Rationalizing Denominators
3:40 minutes
Problem 135
Textbook Question
Simplify. See Example 9. (-√2/3)/(√7/3)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the expression clearly as a fraction: \(\frac{-\sqrt{2} \times 3}{\sqrt{7} \times 3}\).
Notice that the factor 3 appears in both numerator and denominator, so you can simplify by canceling out the 3: \(\frac{-\sqrt{2}}{\sqrt{7}}\).
To simplify the fraction with square roots in numerator and denominator, multiply numerator and denominator by \(\sqrt{7}\) to rationalize the denominator: \(\frac{-\sqrt{2}}{\sqrt{7}} \times \frac{\sqrt{7}}{\sqrt{7}}\).
Use the property \(\sqrt{a} \times \sqrt{b} = \sqrt{a \times b}\) to rewrite numerator and denominator: numerator becomes \(-\sqrt{2 \times 7}\) and denominator becomes \(\sqrt{7 \times 7}\).
Simplify the denominator \(\sqrt{7 \times 7} = 7\), so the expression becomes \(\frac{-\sqrt{14}}{7}\). This is the simplified form.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Simplifying Radicals
Simplifying radicals involves reducing the expression under the square root to its simplest form by factoring out perfect squares. This process makes it easier to perform arithmetic operations and compare radical expressions.
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Rationalizing the Denominator
Rationalizing the denominator means eliminating any radicals from the denominator of a fraction by multiplying numerator and denominator by a suitable radical expression. This results in a simplified expression with a rational denominator.
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Rationalizing Denominators
Properties of Square Roots
Square root properties, such as √a * √b = √(a*b) and √(a/b) = √a / √b, allow manipulation and simplification of expressions involving radicals. Understanding these properties is essential for correctly simplifying and rationalizing expressions.
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Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
For Individual or Group Work (Exercises 147 – 150)In calculus, it is sometimes desirable to rationalize a numerator. To do this, we multiply the numerator and the denominator by the conjugate of the numerator. For example, (6 - √2)/4 = (6 - √2)/4 × (6 + √2)/(6 + √2) = (36 - 2)/(4(6 + √2)) = 34/(4(6 + √2)) = 17/(2(6 + √2)) = 17/(6 + √2). Rationalize each numerator. (6 - √3)/8
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