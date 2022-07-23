Rationalize each denominator. See Example 8. 6/(√5 + √3)
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Rationalizing Denominators
3:19 minutes
Problem 137
Textbook Question
Simplify. See Example 9. (√7/5)/(√3/10)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the expression as a single fraction: \(\frac{\sqrt{7} \times 5}{\sqrt{3} \times 10}\).
Simplify the numerical coefficients by dividing 5 by 10, which reduces to \(\frac{1}{2}\), so the expression becomes \(\frac{\sqrt{7}}{\sqrt{3}} \times \frac{1}{2}\).
Combine the square roots in the numerator and denominator into a single square root: \(\frac{\sqrt{7}}{\sqrt{3}} = \sqrt{\frac{7}{3}}\).
Multiply the simplified square root by \(\frac{1}{2}\) to get \(\frac{1}{2} \times \sqrt{\frac{7}{3}}\).
If desired, rationalize the denominator inside the square root by multiplying numerator and denominator inside the root by 3, resulting in \(\frac{1}{2} \times \sqrt{\frac{21}{9}}\), and then simplify further.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Simplifying Radicals
Simplifying radicals involves expressing a square root in its simplest form by factoring out perfect squares. This process makes it easier to perform arithmetic operations with radicals and to compare their values.
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Rationalizing the Denominator
Rationalizing the denominator means eliminating any square roots from the denominator of a fraction by multiplying numerator and denominator by a suitable radical. This results in a simplified expression with a rational denominator.
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Rationalizing Denominators
Properties of Square Roots and Fractions
Understanding that the square root of a fraction equals the fraction of the square roots (√(a/b) = √a / √b) helps in manipulating expressions involving radicals and fractions. This property is essential for simplifying complex radical expressions.
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Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
For Individual or Group Work (Exercises 147 – 150)In calculus, it is sometimes desirable to rationalize a numerator. To do this, we multiply the numerator and the denominator by the conjugate of the numerator. For example, (6 - √2)/4 = (6 - √2)/4 × (6 + √2)/(6 + √2) = (36 - 2)/(4(6 + √2)) = 34/(4(6 + √2)) = 17/(2(6 + √2)) = 17/(6 + √2). Rationalize each numerator. (6 - √3)/8
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Textbook Question
For Individual or Group Work (Exercises 147 – 150)In calculus, it is sometimes desirable to rationalize a numerator. To do this, we multiply the numerator and the denominator by the conjugate of the numerator. For example, (6 - √2)/4 = (6 - √2)/4 × (6 + √2)/(6 + √2) = (36 - 2)/(4(6 + √2)) = 34/(4(6 + √2)) = 17/(2(6 + √2)) = 17/(6 + √2).
2√10 + √7 30
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