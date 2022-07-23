For Individual or Group Work (Exercises 147 – 150)In calculus, it is sometimes desirable to rationalize a numerator. To do this, we multiply the numerator and the denominator by the conjugate of the numerator. For example, (6 - √2)/4 = (6 - √2)/4 × (6 + √2)/(6 + √2) = (36 - 2)/(4(6 + √2)) = 34/(4(6 + √2)) = 17/(2(6 + √2)) = 17/(6 + √2). Rationalize each numerator. (6 - √3)/8