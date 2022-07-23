Rationalize each denominator. See Example 8. (√2 - √3)/(√6 - √5)
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Simplify. See Example 9. (√3/2)/(1 - (√3/2))
Key Concepts
Rationalizing the Denominator
Conjugates in Algebra
Simplifying Square Roots and Fractions
For Individual or Group Work (Exercises 147 – 150)In calculus, it is sometimes desirable to rationalize a numerator. To do this, we multiply the numerator and the denominator by the conjugate of the numerator. For example, (6 - √2)/4 = (6 - √2)/4 × (6 + √2)/(6 + √2) = (36 - 2)/(4(6 + √2)) = 34/(4(6 + √2)) = 17/(2(6 + √2)) = 17/(6 + √2). Rationalize each numerator. (6 - √3)/8
For Individual or Group Work (Exercises 147 – 150)In calculus, it is sometimes desirable to rationalize a numerator. To do this, we multiply the numerator and the denominator by the conjugate of the numerator. For example, (6 - √2)/4 = (6 - √2)/4 × (6 + √2)/(6 + √2) = (36 - 2)/(4(6 + √2)) = 34/(4(6 + √2)) = 17/(2(6 + √2)) = 17/(6 + √2).
2√10 + √7 30
CONCEPT PREVIEW Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms (2x/5) • (10/x²)