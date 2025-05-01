Which of the following angle measurements might you find in a right triangle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Rhombus WXYZ is graphed on a coordinate plane with vertices at , , , and . What is the perimeter of the rhombus?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the vertices of the rhombus WXYZ as given: W(0,0), X(4,0), Y(2,3), and Z(-2,3).
Recall that a rhombus has all sides of equal length, so to find the perimeter, we need to find the length of one side and then multiply by 4.
Use the distance formula between two points \((x_1, y_1)\) and \((x_2, y_2)\): \[d = \sqrt{(x_2 - x_1)^2 + (y_2 - y_1)^2}\] to calculate the length of one side, for example, between points W(0,0) and X(4,0).
Calculate the distance between W and X by substituting the coordinates into the distance formula: \[d = \sqrt{(4 - 0)^2 + (0 - 0)^2}\].
Multiply the length of one side by 4 to find the perimeter of the rhombus: \[\text{Perimeter} = 4 \times d\].
Watch next
Master Introduction to Trigonometric Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
9
views
Multiple Choice
Triangle is rotated clockwise about the origin to form . If , what is the sine of angle ?
13
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where the length of the side opposite angle is inches and the hypotenuse is inches, what is ?
9
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle, what is the measure of angle if is the smallest angle and the other two angles are and ?
11
views
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, one of the acute angles measures . What is the measure of the other acute angle?
10
views
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations