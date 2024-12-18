Table of contents
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
Problem 30
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Graph two periods of the given cosecant or secant function.
y = 2 csc x
Verified Solution
Play a video:
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Cosecant Function
The cosecant function, denoted as csc(x), is the reciprocal of the sine function. It is defined as csc(x) = 1/sin(x). The cosecant function has vertical asymptotes where the sine function is zero, which occurs at integer multiples of π. Understanding the behavior of the sine function is crucial for graphing the cosecant function.
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
Graphing Periodic Functions
Periodic functions repeat their values in regular intervals, known as periods. For the cosecant function, the period is 2π, meaning the function will repeat its pattern every 2π units along the x-axis. When graphing, it is essential to identify key points within one period to accurately represent the function over multiple periods.
Period of Sine and Cosine Functions
Amplitude and Vertical Stretch
The amplitude of a function refers to the height of its peaks from the midline. In the function y = 2 csc(x), the coefficient '2' indicates a vertical stretch, meaning the peaks of the cosecant function will be twice as high as the standard cosecant function. This affects the overall shape of the graph, making it important to consider when plotting the function.
Stretches and Shrinks of Functions
