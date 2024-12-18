Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cosecant Function The cosecant function, denoted as csc(x), is the reciprocal of the sine function. It is defined as csc(x) = 1/sin(x). The cosecant function has vertical asymptotes where the sine function is zero, which occurs at integer multiples of π. Understanding the behavior of the sine function is crucial for graphing the cosecant function.

Graphing Periodic Functions Periodic functions repeat their values in regular intervals, known as periods. For the cosecant function, the period is 2π, meaning the function will repeat its pattern every 2π units along the x-axis. When graphing, it is essential to identify key points within one period to accurately represent the function over multiple periods.