Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
7:41 minutes
Problem 36
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Graph two periods of the given cosecant or secant function.
y = sec x/2
Verified Solution
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Cosecant and Secant Functions
Cosecant (csc) and secant (sec) are reciprocal trigonometric functions. The secant function is defined as the reciprocal of the cosine function, i.e., sec(x) = 1/cos(x). Understanding these functions is crucial for graphing, as they exhibit vertical asymptotes where their corresponding cosine or sine functions equal zero.
Period of Trigonometric Functions
The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the function. For the secant function, the standard period is 2π, but it can be altered by a coefficient in the argument. In the function y = sec(x/2), the period is stretched to 4π, meaning the graph will repeat every 4π units along the x-axis.
Graphing Techniques for Trigonometric Functions
Graphing trigonometric functions involves identifying key features such as amplitude, period, phase shift, and vertical asymptotes. For secant functions, it is essential to plot the corresponding cosine function first, as the secant graph will have vertical asymptotes where the cosine function is zero, and the secant values will extend to infinity at these points.
