Cosecant and Secant Functions Cosecant (csc) and secant (sec) are reciprocal trigonometric functions. The secant function is defined as the reciprocal of the cosine function, i.e., sec(x) = 1/cos(x). Understanding these functions is crucial for graphing, as they exhibit vertical asymptotes where their corresponding cosine or sine functions equal zero.

Period of Trigonometric Functions The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the function. For the secant function, the standard period is 2π, but it can be altered by a coefficient in the argument. In the function y = sec(x/2), the period is stretched to 4π, meaning the graph will repeat every 4π units along the x-axis.