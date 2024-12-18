Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
5:39 minutes
Problem 28
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Use each graph to obtain the graph of the corresponding reciprocal function, cosecant or secant. Give the equation of the function for the graph that you obtain.
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Reciprocal Functions
Reciprocal functions are derived from basic trigonometric functions by taking their reciprocals. For example, the cosecant function (csc) is the reciprocal of the sine function (sin), and the secant function (sec) is the reciprocal of the cosine function (cos). Understanding how these functions relate to their original counterparts is crucial for graphing and analyzing their behavior.
Recommended video:
3:23
Secant, Cosecant, & Cotangent on the Unit Circle
Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphing trigonometric functions involves plotting the values of the function over a specified interval. Key features to consider include the amplitude, period, and asymptotes. For reciprocal functions like cosecant and secant, the graphs will exhibit vertical asymptotes where the original functions are zero, and the overall shape will reflect the behavior of the sine and cosine functions.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Asymptotes in Trigonometric Functions
Asymptotes are lines that a graph approaches but never touches. In the context of reciprocal trigonometric functions, vertical asymptotes occur at the points where the original function equals zero. For instance, the cosecant function has vertical asymptotes at the zeros of the sine function, while the secant function has them at the zeros of the cosine function, which is essential for accurately sketching their graphs.
Recommended video:
4:42
Asymptotes
Watch next
Master Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions with a bite sized video explanation from Nick KanekoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice