Reciprocal Functions Reciprocal functions are derived from basic trigonometric functions by taking their reciprocals. For example, the cosecant function (csc) is the reciprocal of the sine function (sin), and the secant function (sec) is the reciprocal of the cosine function (cos). Understanding how these functions relate to their original counterparts is crucial for graphing and analyzing their behavior. Recommended video: 3:23 3:23 Secant, Cosecant, & Cotangent on the Unit Circle

Graphing Trigonometric Functions Graphing trigonometric functions involves plotting the values of the function over a specified interval. Key features to consider include the amplitude, period, and asymptotes. For reciprocal functions like cosecant and secant, the graphs will exhibit vertical asymptotes where the original functions are zero, and the overall shape will reflect the behavior of the sine and cosine functions. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions