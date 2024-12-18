Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Secant Function The secant function, denoted as sec(x), is the reciprocal of the cosine function. It is defined as sec(x) = 1/cos(x). The secant function has a period of 2π, meaning it repeats its values every 2π units along the x-axis. Understanding the behavior of the secant function is crucial for graphing it accurately, especially its vertical asymptotes where the cosine function equals zero. Recommended video: 6:22 6:22 Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Amplitude and Vertical Stretch In the function y = 3 sec(x), the coefficient 3 represents a vertical stretch of the secant function. This means that the graph will be stretched away from the x-axis by a factor of 3, affecting the maximum and minimum values of the function. The amplitude in this context indicates how far the graph extends vertically, which is important for accurately plotting the function's peaks and troughs. Recommended video: 6:02 6:02 Stretches and Shrinks of Functions