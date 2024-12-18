Table of contents
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
Problem 34
Graph two periods of the given cosecant or secant function.
y = 3 sec x
Secant Function
The secant function, denoted as sec(x), is the reciprocal of the cosine function. It is defined as sec(x) = 1/cos(x). The secant function has a period of 2π, meaning it repeats its values every 2π units along the x-axis. Understanding the behavior of the secant function is crucial for graphing it accurately, especially its vertical asymptotes where the cosine function equals zero.
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
Amplitude and Vertical Stretch
In the function y = 3 sec(x), the coefficient 3 represents a vertical stretch of the secant function. This means that the graph will be stretched away from the x-axis by a factor of 3, affecting the maximum and minimum values of the function. The amplitude in this context indicates how far the graph extends vertically, which is important for accurately plotting the function's peaks and troughs.
Stretches and Shrinks of Functions
Graphing Periodic Functions
Graphing periodic functions like secant involves identifying key points, asymptotes, and the overall shape of the graph. For y = 3 sec(x), one must locate the vertical asymptotes where cos(x) = 0, which occur at odd multiples of π/2. By plotting these asymptotes and the stretched peaks, one can effectively illustrate two complete periods of the function, ensuring a clear representation of its behavior over the specified interval.
Period of Sine and Cosine Functions
