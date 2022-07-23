For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = tan 3x
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = tan 3x
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 1/3 tan (3x - π/3)
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = cot (x/2 + 3π/4)
Identify the circular function that satisfies each description.
period is π; function is decreasing on the interval (0, π)
In Exercises 17–24, graph two periods of the given cotangent function. y = 2 cot x
In Exercises 17–24, graph two periods of the given cotangent function. y = 1/2 cot 2x
In Exercises 18–24, graph two full periods of the given tangent or cotangent function. y = −2 tan π/4 x