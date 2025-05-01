Analyze the value of \( \sin(B) \): - If \( \sin(B) > 1 \), no triangle is possible. - If \( \sin(B) = 1 \), there is exactly one right triangle. - If \( 0 < \sin(B) < 1 \), there can be one or two possible triangles (ambiguous case). Determine which case applies here based on the value from step 3.