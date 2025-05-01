Given two right triangles where one leg measures , the hypotenuse measures , and the other leg measures , for the triangles to be congruent by the Hypotenuse-Leg (HL) theorem, what must be the value of ?
Multiple Choice
Given triangle ABC with sides , , and opposite angles , , and respectively, which of the following correctly expresses the Law of Sines?
A
B
C
D
Recall that the Law of Sines relates the sides of a triangle to the sines of their opposite angles. It is a fundamental rule in trigonometry for any triangle, not just right triangles.
Identify the sides and angles in the triangle: side \(a\) is opposite angle \(A\), side \(b\) is opposite angle \(B\), and side \(c\) is opposite angle \(C\).
Write the Law of Sines formula, which states that the ratio of a side length to the sine of its opposite angle is constant for all three sides and angles in the triangle:
\[\frac{a}{\sin(A)} = \frac{b}{\sin(B)} = \frac{c}{\sin(C)}\]
Understand that this formula allows you to find unknown sides or angles in a triangle when you know some combination of sides and angles, making it very useful in solving triangle problems.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
In circle
Multiple Choice
Given a triangle with vertices , , and , and point inside the triangle, which of the following must be true for point to be the orthocenter of the triangle?
Multiple Choice
Given triangle ABC with , , and side , use the Law of Sines to find the length of side .
Multiple Choice
Given a triangle where = , = , and angle = , use the Law of Sines to determine the type of triangle that can be formed.
Multiple Choice
Use the Law of Sines to find the length of side a to two decimal places.
Multiple Choice
Use the Law of Sines to find the angle B to the nearest tenth of a degree.
